Let's talk & chat!
Skip to content
LATEST NEWS
Thousands from across the sector gather for Short Stay Summit 2026
Industry figures outline sector priorities at The Short Stay Summit
Miami STR hosts help shape Florida-approved ECPAT trafficking awareness training
Delta frequent flier miles now awarded with Airbnb Experiences and Services
Austin’s STR regulations showing results
Soundcloud
Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Youtube
Subscribe
REGISTER HERE
:
WEBINAR | An outlook into STR investment for 2026 | May 26, 16:00 – 17:00 BST | Sponsored by Pricelabs
News
Guest and property management
Branded Residences
Investment
Legislation
Marketing and distribution
Movers and Shakers
Supplier
Technology
Features
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars
Previous Webinars
Podcasts
Events
Our events
The Shortyz Awards
STRz Summit
About
Agenda 2026
Sponsors 2026
DOWNLOAD PROSPECTUS
Interviews 2025
Media
Presentations 2025
Practical AI Workshop
IHM Insights
Feed your mind sessions
Urban Living Festival
Media Partnerships
More
Work with us
Videos
Boutique Hotel News
Serviced Apartment News
Urban Living News
Subscribe
News
Guest and property management
Branded Residences
Investment
Legislation
Marketing and distribution
Movers and Shakers
Supplier
Technology
Features
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars
Previous Webinars
Podcasts
Events
Our events
The Shortyz Awards
STRz Summit
About
Agenda 2026
Sponsors 2026
DOWNLOAD PROSPECTUS
Interviews 2025
Media
Presentations 2025
Practical AI Workshop
IHM Insights
Feed your mind sessions
Urban Living Festival
Media Partnerships
More
Work with us
Videos
Boutique Hotel News
Serviced Apartment News
Urban Living News
Subscribe
Search
Urban Living Festival
Urban Living Impact Awards
Recharge
Category:
Find us:
Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Youtube
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter
Email Address
*
CAPTCHA
Join 25,280+ short-term rental pros who receive our editor Priya Khaira’s exclusive insights each week. Stay informed, stay ahead—subscribe today!